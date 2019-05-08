Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (APTV) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

