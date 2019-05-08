Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Lifted by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NCMI stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.85. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 94.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,262 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in National CineMedia by 231.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 95,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in National CineMedia by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,970,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $347,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

