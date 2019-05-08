Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Corp Lifted by KeyCorp (FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

FLS opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.