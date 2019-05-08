Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Lowered by Analyst (DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Danaher in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

NYSE:DHR opened at $130.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 230,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $2,262,502.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.