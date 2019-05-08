Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$498.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$535.01 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.44.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

