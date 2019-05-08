Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (BANR) Decreased by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. Banner has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banner by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Banner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banner by 81.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $26,214.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

