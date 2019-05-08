Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Western Midstream Partners LP Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. M Partners increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE WES opened at $29.46 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.