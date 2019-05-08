Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.61%. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $208,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $171,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,346 shares of company stock worth $7,512,233. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.