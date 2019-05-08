Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pattern Energy Group Inc Raised by National Bank Financial (PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $23.06 on Monday. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin E. Devlin sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $62,185.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,143 shares of company stock worth $218,498. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

