Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.59 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,973,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

