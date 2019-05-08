Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 645.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Antero Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,585,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Antero Resources by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 115,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,324.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 364,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 338,576 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,893,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of AR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

