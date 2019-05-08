Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $471,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.42. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,590. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

