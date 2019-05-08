Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $299,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,169.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,022,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,564 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

KMI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 103,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,835,257.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 29,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $589,477.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 239,601,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,078,884.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,595,534 shares of company stock worth $69,265,742. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/prospera-financial-services-inc-boosts-stake-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.