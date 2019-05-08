Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,628 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Paypal by 7,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,371,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 338,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,538 shares of company stock worth $30,150,606 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

