Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,866,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

