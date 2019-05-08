Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 167.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 777,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

INCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. 28,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,952. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

