Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 1,670,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Primorus Investments (PRIM) Stock Price Down 4.3%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/primorus-investments-prim-stock-price-down-4-3.html.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.