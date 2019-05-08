PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) CEO Buys $77,000.00 in Stock

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) CEO Ronald E. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PRGX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,368. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. PRGX Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGX. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

