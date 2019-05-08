Pra Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.68 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect Pra Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pra Group alerts:

PRAA opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.81. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRAA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/pra-group-praa-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.