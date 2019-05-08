PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Receives $117.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,961. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.