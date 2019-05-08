Potbelly (PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on shares of Potbelly and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Potbelly has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Potbelly by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Potbelly by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

