Post (POST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Post from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Shares of POST opened at $105.60 on Monday. Post has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 35,755 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,495,051.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,692,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,153,557. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin H. Callison purchased 280 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 535.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Post by 109.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

