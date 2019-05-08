Polaris Industries (PII) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

