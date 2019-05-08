Plug Power (PLUG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 289.96% and a negative net margin of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLUG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,297. The stock has a market cap of $586.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,499.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh acquired 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,977.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 52.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 101.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 43.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 57.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

