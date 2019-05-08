Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,502. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 195,398 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 414,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

