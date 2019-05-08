Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arvinas (ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,080. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $651.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 361,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $5,113,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,500 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

