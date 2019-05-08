Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

WPX stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

