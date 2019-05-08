Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $250.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

