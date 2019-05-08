Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,366 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 95,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,057,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,728,000 after acquiring an additional 749,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 53,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.52 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/pinnacle-financial-partners-inc-buys-1366-shares-of-starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd.html.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.