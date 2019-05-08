Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.85%.

Shares of PME opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

