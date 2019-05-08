Phantasma Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $301,977.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00073166 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004685 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00020219 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00196190 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008644 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000109 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

