Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SPG traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $173.52. 225,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $152.50 and a 12 month high of $191.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.
Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
