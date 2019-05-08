PDS Planning Inc Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

MO opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

