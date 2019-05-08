PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Shares of PCCWY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Get PCCW alerts:

WARNING: “PCCW Ltd (PCCWY) Declares $0.27 Semi-Annual Dividend” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/pccw-ltd-pccwy-declares-0-27-semi-annual-dividend.html.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.