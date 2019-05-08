PBF Energy (PBF) Trading Down 5.9%

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 3,198,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,758,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,990,679.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,521,723 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/pbf-energy-pbf-trading-down-5-9.html.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.