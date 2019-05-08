Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104,140 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $35,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 451,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Paypal by 49.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 34,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Paypal by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,538 shares of company stock worth $30,150,606 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

PYPL opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

