Patterson Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,112% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

