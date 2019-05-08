Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,403.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,458 shares of company stock worth $52,489,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. 7,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,455. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/park-avenue-securities-llc-takes-602000-position-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.