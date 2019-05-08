Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 586 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. 14,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,868. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $399,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $8,185,826 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

