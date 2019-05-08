Parallel Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FMR LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,391,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,109,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 12.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,097,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,163,000 after acquiring an additional 455,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,734,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,532,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

TMUS opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,598,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

