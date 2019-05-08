Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after buying an additional 642,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 345,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after buying an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $1,526,521.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,098 shares of company stock valued at $112,909,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

