Par Pacific (PARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 34,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,657. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

