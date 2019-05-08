PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 93.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 13,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

