Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,597,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,034,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,964,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,977,000 after acquiring an additional 778,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 138,552 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 28.3% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,677,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

