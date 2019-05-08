Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,601.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,290,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,629,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

