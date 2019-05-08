PACCAR (PCAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, PACCAR’s earnings and revenues surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. The company’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. However, rising commodity prices and drop in used-vehicle prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,992. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $46,854,000. 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

