PACCAR (PCAR) Downgraded by Longbow Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $71.38 target price on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.
PCAR stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $53,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $28,633.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,255 shares of company stock worth $4,267,992. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.