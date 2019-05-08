PACCAR (PCAR) Downgraded by Longbow Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $71.38 target price on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $53,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $28,633.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,255 shares of company stock worth $4,267,992. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.