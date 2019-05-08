Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

