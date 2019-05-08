Owens & Minor (OMI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.75 for the period. Owens & Minor also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.
OMI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 16,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,894. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.16.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
