Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.27 ($42.17).

FRA OSR opened at €29.92 ($34.79) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

